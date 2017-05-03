There might not be any federal charges in the Alton Sterling case, but there is a new revelation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, LA-- It has been ten months since the caught-on-camera shooting of 37-year-old, Alton Sterling, at the hands of Baton Rouge police.

Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice announced no federal charges will be filed against Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, the two officers involved in the incident.

Now, the family clings to a game-changing revelation as they seek to press state criminal charges.

Federal prosecutors agree there is not sufficient evidence to charge the pair.

"All of the prosecutors and agents, involved in this case, have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to charge either officer with a federal crime in connection with this incident" said Corey Amundson, Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Amundson explains the situation lasted 27 seconds.

"Life and death decisions were being made in split seconds. This is an unfortunate reality of police work" Amundson said.

For the Sterling family it feels like the day of the tragedy all over again.

"It's crazy, like we waited all this time for nothing" said Alton Sterling's aunt, Sandra Sterling.

Although the investigation is over on a federal level it is being turned over to Louisiana State Police.

Chris Stewart, the family's attorney, said justice is on the way for their loved one.

"I'm telling you it's coming from the evidence we've seen so far, we learned that Officer Salomoni walked up to Alton Sterling and put a gun to his head and said I'll kill you b*****" said Stewart.

There is no question the actions caught on video were horrific.

"We still have too many people in our community who are afraid of the police, and too many police officers afraid of members of our community" said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Nobody, on either side deserves to live in fear.

The question remains, when will it stop?