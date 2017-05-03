× Woman walking across I-45 killed in dramatic crash involving 2 vehicles, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dramatic and fatal accident late Tuesday in the Spring area.

The victim was walking across the main lanes of North Freeway northbound near the Cypresswood Drive exit around 8:45 p.m. when a car ran over her. Investigators said the woman was then ran over a second time by an SUV, which then crashed into the car and caught fire.

Officers said no one in either vehicle was injured, but the woman died at the scene.