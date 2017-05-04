Cheers! DIY Cocktails for your Cinco de Mayo fiesta
HOUSTON, TX — Cheers to Cinco de Mayo or as some like to call it Cinco de Drinko!
EyeOpener’s Maggie Flecknoe is shaking up the perfect Cinco de Mayo cocktail with acclaimed Texas mixologist, Duane Fernandez. He’s even created some specialty cocktails just for EyeOpener!
Check out these DIY recipes and Maggie Must-Haves, sure to be a hit at your fiesta! And remember always drink responsibly.
Cazadores Highland Margarita
2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Reposado
½ oz. St-Germain
½ oz. Agave syrup
3 oz. Fresh grapefruit juice
½ oz. Fresh lime juice
Pinch of salt
In a mixing glass combine all the ingredients with ice, shake and serve over the rocks.
Salt optional
Eye Opener Specialty Cocktail #1 (Mexican Coffee)
1.5oz of Tequila Cazadores reposado
3oz Mexican home brewed Ice coffee
Garnished w. Coffee beans & Canilla
Shake & Strained into a Coffee mug
Eye Opener Specialty Cocktail #2
1.5oz Cazadores blanco
3oz Coco h20
.25oz Coco cream
Garnished w/ Toasted Coconuts
Shake & Strained into a High ball glass