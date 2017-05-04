Houston-area women push each other to success through roller derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSENBERG, Texas-- We're rolling back the hands of time in sports history with roller derby.

The full-contact sport is growing in the Houston area.

The Yellow Rose Derby Girls based out of Rosenberg, Texas is internationally accredited by the Women's Flat Track Derby Association.

"To see where we've come from, from day one, to where are now, over four years later, is beyond anything that I thought it would ever be,"The team's founder, Texas Thaiphoon said.

The ladies get physical using only their hips and shoulders unlike the way the game was played nearly a century ago.

No matter your position on the team roller derby in itself is quite a workout.

However, don't let the competitiveness crush your confidence. There's plenty of team spirit for everyone on the floor.

Members of this diverse team embrace welcome women of all colors, shapes and size from every walk of life.

"It doesn't matter if you're small there's an advantage for that. If you're big there's an advantage for that," said roller derby jammer Luna Shovegood.

"Roller derby has become very therapeutic for me, where I just be here for 2 hours, clear my head, get out all the frustrations, in a positive way, and hang out with these girls and go home and feel like I did something for myself," Teammate Manila Ice said.

For more information on how you can join the Yellow Rose Derby Girls, or attend a game, check their website here.

Pretty sure they'll help you get rolling on the right track.