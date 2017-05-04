Houston named top city for minority small business owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- H-town businesses are booming, especially for minority entrepreneurs! Research from Expert Market Group ranks Houston the "Best City in America" for minority-owned businesses!

"Houston is a terrific city for any business, but particularly for minority business. Houston is very accepting, we've got 145 different languages in Houston so in Houston, there's really no difference from one person to another. This is just a terrifically accepting city," said Timothy Jeffcoat of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In 2016, 40 percent of new entrepreneurs in the U.S. were minorities.

"As a child growing up here in Houston as a minority, a Mexican-American, I always felt that I could do everything. You know we were always given an opportunity for everything, everything was always equal," explained David Armendariz, owner of Studio A Salon in Houston. "And again, I think it goes back to Houston being an amazing and awesome city that accepts every culture.”

Ninety-eight percent of businesses in Houston are small businesses, that's huge!

“This city is generous in many ways. It has so much to offer and they welcome you with open arms. Today, Houston is the city where everyone wants to come and be a part of it,” said Hugo Ortega, the James Beard Award-winning Houston chef.

The heart and soul of Houston is the city's diversity.

"I owe everything I have to this city and I think because of that, it's because of the people that are so accepting and helpful and it's making me wanna cry," said Mai Tran, owner of Mai’s Nail Perfection in Houston. "I came here from Vietnam and it's just one of those things, you know, like because you have talent doesn't mean you have the opportunity and then I came here and I didn't think I had much talent, but apparently I did. The people here knew something I did. You know, just, it really is great."

More opportunities means more business, and more business means a thriving economy!

So, keep on pursuing your happiness, Houstonians, because no city embraces the "American Dream" like our beloved Bayou City!