Laurence Fishburne’s daughter arrested; police say she relieved herself on side of road and called officer ‘Bae’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - For the daughter of a major Hollywood actor, she sure doesn't know "how to act" around police. Montana Fishburne, the daughter of Laurence Fishburne, is in hot water over a DUI arrest in March.

Florida Highway Patrol says Montana Fishburne crashed into an SUV on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Troopers say they found wine in her car, and had her perform a field sobriety test. The test took longer than normal because the woman didn't exactly follow instructions and even brought up Donald Trump at one point.

The arresting officers then had to corral her into the police car after she relieved herself on the side of the road. On the ride to jail, she tells one of the officers that he is her "BAE."

Well, OK then. We can't make this stuff up!