× Man’s body found floating in Lake Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the suspicious drowning of a young man Wednesday evening in the northeast Houston area.

Police were called to Lake Houston around 6 p.m. near Deep Anchor Way and Bluff View Drive where boat patrol officers found the victim’s body floating in the water. The body had no signs of trauma and it’s unclear how the victim ended up in the water, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the man lives a couple blocks from the location, and family members were out at the lake at the time.