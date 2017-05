Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It’s May 4, the official day set aside to honor one of the greatest movies ever made, "Star Wars." Why not say how much you love the flick with a lil' character ink from Rose and Dagger Tattoo.

They are offering over 15 different designs and today you can get them for only $40.

You better hurry; the force is strong at Rose and Dagger.

May the Fourth Be With You!