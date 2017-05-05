× 81-year-old man stabbed multiple times in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the stabbing of an elderly man Thursday in the north Houston area. The victim’s alleged killer has yet to be arrested.

Refugio Espinoza Sanchez, 81, was attacked while walking into his home in the 6300 block of Gay Street around 10:50 p.m. Police said the victim was stable multiple times.

He was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital in an unknown condition for treatment.

Police are still searching for a suspect and motive at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.