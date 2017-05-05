Boys and Girls Country celebrates its 39th Spring Festival on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOCKLEY, Texas - The Boys and Girls Country is celebrating its 39th Spring Festival on Saturday. The event will feature games, activities and food for all ages. Music-wise, it will be headlined by Christian group KB. Also performing will be Tedashii, Hollyn and the Robbie Seay Band.

Funds raised for the event will support Boys and Girls Country, a home for children coming from families experiencing crisis.

"We're a residential care ministry, for children with families in crisis," executive director Vincent Duran said. "I like to say we're taking care of Houston's children. To see them smile, to see them grow spiritually, physically and academically is very rewarding."

The activities start at 11 a.m., as well as the food booths. The music will tip off at 2 p.m. and food trucks will arrive at 4 p.m. For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.