Charges filed against man accused of shooting, killing teen Subway employee

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a teen boy who died while trying to protect his mother during a robbery at a Subway restaurant.

Jeffery Cordero Archangel, 25, is charged with capital murder for his role in the killing of 18-year-old Javier Flores, 18.

According to Houston police, two male suspects entered the Subway restaurant in the 3900 block of Broadway on Feb. 22 and held an employee, Flores’ mother, at gunpoint.

As Flores tried to intervene during the robbery, he was shot. The suspects then fled the scene.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported Flores to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Archangel is also accused of robbing another Subway in the 4800 block of San Jacinto on the same night. He was charged in that crime, and was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Further investigation led to the identity of Archangel as a suspect in Flores’ death and charges were filed on Thursday.