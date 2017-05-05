Chiseled Colonel Sanders stars in new romance novel from KFC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, KY - Kentucky Fried Chicken may be famous for its chicken, but the company is also quickly becoming infamous for its unique style of advertising. It's latest out-of-the-bucket creation is a romance novel, starring Colonel Sanders.

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

Tender Wings of Desire is an actual book that you can actually read. It tells the story of a high-society woman in Victorian England who runs away from her home, meets a handsome sailor, and falls for him (and with those chiseled arms, who wouldn't?). However, she is forced to decide between the life she knows and the man she loves.

Here's how KFC describes the tale on its Amazon listing.

When Lady Madeline Parker runs away from Parker Manor and a loveless betrothal, she finally feels like she is in control of her life. But what happens when she realizes she can’t control how she feels? When she finds herself swept into the arms of Harland, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past, Madeline realizes she must choose between a life of order and a man of passion. Can love overcome lies? What happens in the embrace of destiny, on the Tender Wings of Desire?

Did we mention it's free? Now you have no excuse not to pick up a copy and take in 96 pages of unadulterated finger-lickin', page-turning literature.

KFC created the book as part of a Mother's Day promotion. The company says Mother's Day is its best-selling day of the entire year. KFC serves up 6 and a half million pieces of chicken to more than 380,000 families each Mother's Day, probably because no one really wants to make mom cook on her own day.

The book is just the latest example of KFC's non-traditional advertising strategy. Recently they've had multiple actors pick up the mantle of Colonel Sanders to promote its various lines of chicken and it was just a few years ago that the company pushed a piece of chicken tied to flowers as a prom promotion.

So what's next? How about a full-on romantic comedy starring the Colonel? If KFC's recent advertising campaigns are any indication, it's really not outside the realm of possibility.