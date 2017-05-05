Editor (Part-time)
Overview:
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Part-time Editor to work in our Houston location.
The Part-time Editor will be able to creatively take assigned work from concept to completion.
Responsibilities:
Assist with content gathering and story development
Create, compile and edit multiple daily newscast packages
Work with and support producers and designers to visually enhance information
Demonstrate sense of urgency with breaking news
Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
2+ years non-linear editing experience
Final Cut Pro X experience required
Knowledge of Photoshop, After Effects, Pro Tools a plus
Strong creative writing skills
Strong organizational skills
Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Ability to work flexible schedule – nights, weekends, holidays
Must be willing to submit to a background
Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the U.S.
KIAH is an equal opportunity employer. Click here to APPLY ONLINE.