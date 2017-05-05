HOUSTON -- Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 blasts into theaters this weekend. Another unofficial summer blockbuster kick-off will have fans expecting more from the rag tag super hero team, led by Chris Pratt. Can this Marvel sequel outperform the beloved original? On the opposite side of the multiplex, Richard Gere has two new dramas awaiting audiences looking for something a little more down to earth. The Dinner is the first, co-starring Steve Coogan and Laura Linney, about parents deciding what to do with their teenagers murderous mistake. Norman finds Gere the leads as a desperate self-employed business man trying to manipulate his way back into success and respect despite his unprofessional behavior. Interesting choices this week, find out what to see and what to skip when film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest on this weeks’ Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, The Dinner and Norman
