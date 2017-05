Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Guardians of the Galaxy 2, is already doing well and it hasn't even released to the United States just yet.

No major motion picture plans to open against it.

In other movie news, the Tribeca Film Festival will broaden their horizons this year by hosting the Tribeca Video Games Festival.

Lastly, the Senate is considering a bill that threatens net neutrality. Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are both sponsors.