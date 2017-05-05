× HPD: Man hit, killed while crossing southwest Houston street

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday just outside the Willow Meadows area.

Officers said the crash happened in the 5000 block of West Bellfort around 6 p.m.

A man was walking southbound on Runnymeade Street and crossing at the West Bellfort Boulevard intersection, but against the “do not walk” signal. That’s when the driver of a silver Pontiac G6 traveling on West Bellfort Boulevard drove through a green light and hit the man.

The walker, who was found at-fault, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was questioned and then released without charges.