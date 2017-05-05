Kim Jong Un accuses U.S. of assassination attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea is accusing the U.S. of trying to assassinate the supreme leader! The North Koreans say a "hideous terrorist group" conspired with the CIA and and the South Korean government to attack Kim Jong Un with a "bio-chemical substance."

You might remember Kim Jong Un's brother was killed earlier this year in an airport when police say two women rubbed a toxic substance on his face. Many speculate Un was behind the alleged murder of his estranged brother, which would mean he's accusing the U.S. of the same thing.