Maryland prosecutors drop rape charges against 2 undocumented students

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A rush to judgment in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old Maryland girl has led to charges being dropped against two undocumented students.

"We have concluded that the facts in this case do not support the original charges filed in this matter," John Mccarthy, Montgomery County state's attorney said.

"I commend the state's attorney's office for doing the correct thing in dropping the rape charges because obviously this young girl was not raped," Defense Attorney, Maria Menas said.

Upon further investigation prosecutors have decided to drop all rape charges in the case.

"As we stated from the beginning, it was a consensual act between two juveniles," Menas defense said.

The two undocumented suspects are still facing more charges.

Prosecutors have charged the 17-year-old student from El Salvador and the 18-year-old from Guatemala with child porn possession and distribution, for allegedly sharing and texting explicit pictures of the young girl.

Both student suspects could be deported over the child porn charges.

This case has seen plenty of twists and turns even drawing attention from the white house as a reason for cracking down on immigration.

"This case blew up because they immediately assumed they were immigrants and as a result, they assumed they were rapists," Menas said.

Now immigration agents have taken the 18-year-old suspect's father into custody for alleged immigration violations the father's attorney said.

Makes you wonder just what twists and turns may be next?