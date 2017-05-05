Mayor Turner delivers “State of the City Address”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke on the state of the city for his second time Thursday afternoon.

He covered several topics, including the city just being named the best place in the country for minority business owners.

His commitment to fixing potholes and his growing summer jobs program were big positives. However, the city's ongoing flooding and drainage issues are still very much a work in progress.

Easily, one of the biggest accomplishments in the past year for Houston was reaching a pension plan agreement with city employees.