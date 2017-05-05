NewsFix in Space: NASA discovers new planetary system a lot like ours, Saturn has a ‘big empty’ space, and meteor showers are coming!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTER SPACE - And now...it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Today's adventure takes us to a brand new solar system discovered by NASA, and astronomers say it's "remarkably similar" to ours.

And it's a little closer than some other recent finds. Scientists say the system is only 10 light years away.....in the constellation Eradinus.

It has a star similar to a younger version of our sun, too.

Scientists hope this system will shed some light on ours, and perhaps how our solar system and its planets were formed.

Meanwhile, back in our galaxy.....the Cassini space craft is making some fascinating discoveries on Saturn.

....like wild storms all over its surface...including a hurricane with winds of 330 miles per hour....that's been blowing for over 30 years!

And scientists are amazed there's no dust in the 'Big Empty' gap between Saturn and its rings.

And speaking of space dust, it's meteor season on earth this month....with the annual Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower, which is a bunch of leftover dust from Halley's Comet.

NASA says its peak happens before dawn on May 6 when you'll be able to see about 30 meteors per hour!

Lastly, it just wouldn't be proper without wishing 'May the Fourth be with you!'

....And our friends from a galaxy far, far away just spend the day in hyper-space.

Well, can you blame, 'em?

Until next time....keep watching the skies....and keep watching NewsFix in Space!