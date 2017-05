Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - A New York City cafe claiming it was the first to spring unicorn dust on drinks is suing Starbucks. The End Brooklyn cafe is hitting Starbucks with a $10 million lawsuit over the "Unicorn Frappucino."

The cafe started selling a "Unicorn Latte" in November and has had a trademark pending on it since January. The cafe claims Starbucks stole the idea for their popular drink, which was sold in April.

Starbucks says the lawsuit has no merit, and that its drink was inspired by social media.