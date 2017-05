Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- CW39 host, Maggie Flecknoe, learned the hard way that hole size matters when it comes to bowling. This after she sends a ball flying, backwards, across the alley.

Maggie quickly learns the proper way to not only choose a bowling ball but etiquette in the alley.

Needless to say, Maggie dropped the ball during this live shot.

Watch her weekdays on EyeOpener, 5-8am.