Protester faces year in jail for ‘laughing’ during Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing for attorney general

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Has laughing become a crime in America?

Well, a political activist-- Desiree Fairooz-- is now facing a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines for laughing during the confirmation hearing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions back in January.

Apparently, shortly after laughing during the proceedings, Fairooz was taken away by cops.

"Why am I being taken out of here?" she screamed out. "This man is evil! You're evil! Do not vote for Jeff Sessions. I was going to be quiet, now you're gonna have me arrested?"

It was no laughing matter when a jury convicted Fairooz and two other protesters from the 'Code Pink' activist group for criminal misdemeanors.

Fairooz was found guilty of two charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors say that the 61-year-old initially let out two loud bursts of laughter, but others from Code Pink claim the sound amounted to a light cough.

Fairooz is no stranger to controversy and disruptive behavior, though.

Back in 2007, she created quite a stir while jumping out in front of then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice with bloody hands, yelling that she was a "war criminal."

Despite this latest conviction, Fairooz says she will press on.

But in this case.....it's a little unclear just who will get the last laugh?