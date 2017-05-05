State Dept. deletes tweet promoting Ivanka Trump’s book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A tweet from an official account within the State Department is being called unethical for promoting first daughter, and assistant to the President, Ivanka Trump's new book.

The post originally appeared on Ivanka's personal Twitter account. It reads "Thank you to my beautiful sisters for the support of my 'Women Who Work' book," showing photos of Ivanka's half-sister, Tiffany, and sister-in-law, Lara Trump.

It was retweeted by the @GenderAtState Twitter account, which is run by the Office of Global Women's Issues, a policy office inside the state department. The retweet was later deleted and the State Department has declined to comment.

This comes two weeks after the department of state took flak for a blog post that promoted president Trump's Florida home Mar-a-lago. That was also deleted.

Ivanka is also getting heat from some of the people in the book that she holds up as role models.

Trump quotes anthropologist Jane Goodall, saying, "What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make."

Goodall says she was not aware the quote was being used, and that Ivanka should take those words to heart.

She also used a quote from Pulitzer prize winning author Junot Diaz about mentors, but Diaz says, "I would have preferred if she quoted me on the need to fight white supremacy and the vile anti-immigrant racism her father stirred up."

Ivanka says the book was finished before her father was elected, so maybe she was not ready for such intense scrutiny. But now that dad is the Prez, the whole first family can expect to be the first under the microscope.