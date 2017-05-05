Trayvon Martin to be awarded a posthumous college degree from university in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI GARDENS, Fl.- Five years after his death, Trayvon Martin will be honored with a posthumous college degree. Florida Memorial University will award Martin a posthumous degree in Aeronautical Science with a concentration in Flight Education.

In a statement, the university said it was "in honor of his love for planes and the steps he took during his young life toward becoming a pilot."

When he was 17 years old, Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, who at the time was a member of a neighborhood watch.

Before his death, Martin had plans to become a pilot, even attending aviation camps at Florida Memorial University.

His parents will accept the degree in his honor at the graduation ceremony on May 13.