× Drive-by shooting at north Houston home leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

HOUSTON – Two men are dead after a drive-by shooting in North Houston early Saturday morning, but it was those shooting from inside the car who were killed.

HPD said around 2:40 a.m., a homeowner was in the front yard of his home located at the 400 block of Glenburnie Drive when a maroon Nissan Altima with three men drove by and began shooting. That’s when the homeowner started shooting back at the vehicle, causing it to crash down the street.

Police say the men got out of the car and continued to exchange gunfire with the man. Two of the men in the Altima were killed in the shooting, while another was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in stable condition.

The homeowner was not hurt in the incident.

The scene is still under investigation.