HCSO: Bomb unit removes explosive chemicals from NW Houston home after fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Cy-Fair Fire Department with a fire explosion Saturday morning, according to officials.

Harris County deputies said around 3:05 a.m., the Cy-Fair Fire Department got a call about the fire in the 8200 block of Pine Falls Drive in the Copperfield subdivision.

The homeowner initially told responders the chemicals were rocket propellants. After the fire was put out, HCFMO found chemicals inside the home.

The amount of explosive chemicals were dangerous enough for the HCSO Bomb Unit to be called to remove them from the home.

The homeowner is currently facing charges from HCFMO.

There was no damage to surrounding homes, but the street had been blocked off.

Officials said the large amount of explosives chemicals will be destroyed at the HCSO Bomb Disposal Unit’s training facility.