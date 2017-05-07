Police catch suspect wanted for parking lot shooting in SW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A man is in custody after allegedly opening fire in store parking lot in southwest Houston on Sunday morning.

Houston police say at around 2:15 a.m., witnesses saw a man shoot someone and flee to a nearby apartment complex. This after the suspect was seen walking up to a man and trying to rob him in the Sunny’s Food Store parking lot located at 5626 Renwick Drive.

After an altercation broke out between the two men, the suspect shot the victim in the stomach.

Witnesses were able to identify the shooter and said they saw him go to a nearby apartment complex across the street. HPD found the man and arrested him.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

The shooter will face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.