HPD: Suspicious man flees apartment complex after shooting at police officers

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for the man who shot at police officers at an apartment complex Saturday night. Authorities say he is still on the run.

HPD said at around 9:45 p.m., two officers responded to call about a suspicious man at the apartment complex located near the 2100 block of Bentworth Drive.

When the officers arrived, they found a man who fit the description of the suspicious man, and tried to approach him, but the man started to run away.

Police said the man stopped, turned around and pulled out a pistol from his waist, shooting at the officers several times. One officer shot back, but no one was hit.

HPD set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect with a helicopter, but was unsuccessful.