Springing into fun with Boys and Girls Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOCKLEY, Texas - What better way to spend your day than to take in some sun and fun , while helping raise money for a great cause.

On Saturday, the annual Boys and Girls Country Spring Festival was held to raise vital funds for this amazing non-profit association.

Boys and Girls Country is an organization that helps the city's most vulnerable children and have been for over 40 years providing a safe positive environment during times of crisis.

All proceeds raised benefits Houston kids that call this place home.