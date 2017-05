Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - May the art be with you! Houston is host to the sixth annual Star Wars art festival.

It's the place to be if you want to see unique art involving jedis, Yoda, Vader or Skywalkers. Can't forget to let the Wookie win.

The event is happening the weekend of May 6-7 at the Space HTX on Commerce Street in downtown Houston. It is free for kids to enter.