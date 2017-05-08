California bar is catching serious heat over border wall-themed activities for Cinco de Mayo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANA POINT, Calif.- A California bar owner's Cinco de Mayo party celebration seems to be a little bit "loco" for some people. Hennessey's Tavern set up an inflatable wall for patrons to climb over, and then handed out "green cards" that guaranteed one free drink to those who made it to the top.

Of course, this all has to do with President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. While social media posters have called the event disgusting, appalling and had some asking for a boycott, the owner says people aren't getting the right message.

In a Facebook post, Paul Hennessey, the restaurant's owner wrote, "I would like to thank everyone for your comments about our climbing wall. Our intentions were to create a dialogue and show how ridiculous that it is to spend tens of millions of dollars to build a wall and even infer that Mexico foot some or the entire bill and have their citizens build it.

This event obviously struck a chord with many of you out there and you and a number of you did not understand our intent. I encourage all of you to take the time that you have spent posting on social media to spend an equal or greater amount of time writing your congressman or the President himself to express your concerns just as I have.

Thank you for your comments and let's stop this wall from being built."

Well, he definitely has one thing right - a dialogue was certainly created, just maybe not the one he'd expected.