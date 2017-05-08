Classes canceled at Klein ISD elementary school due to fire

HOUSTON — Klein ISD administrators were forced to rescheduled STAAR testing for several elementary students Monday morning after an overnight fire inside the schoolhouse cafeteria, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to heavy smoke and flames around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Frank Elementary.

The fire started in the ceiling above the cafeteria, the district said.

Klein ISD informed parent that the state-mandated test would be set to a later date and classes were canceled for Monday.

It’s unclear when the school will reopen.