HPD: Grandmother killed in gang-related drive-by shooting

HOUSTON — Investigators believe the shooting death of a woman early Monday in north Houston could be gang-related.

The Houston Police Department said the victim and her family were at their home on E. Sunnyside Street at Silvercrest Street when the house was targeted in a drive-by shooting around 2:30 a.m. On the scene, police confirmed the woman was shot at least once.

“I just hear gunshots going off down the street,” said neighbor Jose Perez, who ran to the victim’s house shortly after the shooting. “I live right across the street— just two house down. I seen the lady in the bed, and there was nothing I could do. I just tried telling the husband to puncture the womb with a piece of cloth.”

The victim was taken to Lyndon B. Johnson hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said the victim lives with her spouse, two small grandchildren, her son and his spouse. Police identified the victim’s son as a gang member and believe he may have been the true target of the shooting.

Officers said the victim's grandchildren were inside the house when the drive-by happened and could have easily been shot.

"This has been going on for a while, up and down this neighborhood. Not just this block but this neighborhood," Perez said.

This is a developing story.