HPD: Man found shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man over the weekend.

Investigators said residents heard gunshots in the area before finding the victim along a sidewalk between two apartment buildings around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Greens Road. The man was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, police have no known suspects or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).