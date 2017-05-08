Kids Celebrate Lemonade Day in H-town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Thousands of children, community partners and organizations participated in the tenth annual Lemonade Day, Sunday.

Lemonade Day is a free community-wide program that is part of a national initiative dedicated to teaching youth how to start, own and operate their own business.

Approximately 15,000 children are expected to participate in Lemonade Day in Houston this year.

Lemonade Day was founded in 2007 by Houston entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Holthouse. The concept is now used by 50 other cities across the nation.

Each child that registers learns how to create budgets, set profit-making goals, customer service, repaying investors and giving back to the community. They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.

On Lemonade Day, everyone has a job to either buy or sell lemonade. While each student determines their own location several public sites have been established throughout Houston.