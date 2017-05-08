× Maggie Must-Haves: Mother’s Day gifts for busy moms

HOUSTON — Still looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Well here are some “Maggie Must-Haves” for the busy moms in our lives.

And who better to talk to about these gift ideas then busy mom herself, Esther Freedman. She’s the Founder and Designer of Cuteheads, a kids clothing line sold locally, online, and in stores across the country, and the voice behind “The Cuteness” (http://blog.cuteheads.com), a blog about motherhood, small business, and balancing it all.

As a busy Houston mother to two with her finger on the pulse of mommy culture, Esther knows exactly what every Houston mom is craving this Mother’s Day.

Here are other ideas:

1. Instacart membership. Grocery shopping can be time-consuming and even exhausting, if your kids are with you. Buy her a yearly membership to Instacart so she can skip the grocery store and have her groceries delivered right to her door.

2. An hour with a closet organizer. If she constantly feels like she has nothing to wear and no time to shop, bring an expert in to help her shop her own closet, put outfits together from things she already has and make her life a little easier. Wardrobe edit: http://www.natalieweakly.com/personal-services/

3. Treat to Houston’s Milk + Honey signature massage https://milkandhoneyspa.com/treatments/massage/

4. Coffee subscription from Bean Box. Because who can get through the day without copious amounts of coffee? https://beanbox.co/

5. Every mom wants jewelry, particularly jewelry that tells them that you love them. Consider Chamilia`s Spoken by Chamilia ID Bangles: www.chamilia.com

5. An Instagram-worthy bouquet from local florist Plants n’ Petals. They’ll even deliver it to her themselves. http://plantsnpetals.com/

6. A home-cooked meal… cooked by someone else, in your home! Bring in an amazing meal she doesn’t have to cook or clean up. I’d use one of my amazing catering connections to feature the food. Chef Smirnov, A Fare Extraordinaire, or The Foodie Chef.

7. A gorgeous caftan by MIRTH, found at local boutique Brooke Feather, for her days off and little bit of free time, so she’s comfortable AND looking cute. http://www.brookefeather.com/

8. The softest, coziest plush robe. Available at local store Bering’s http://berings.com/Products/320805-barefoot-dreams-cozy-chic-robe-pearl-medium.aspx