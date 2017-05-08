New Mexico inmate walks right out of prison by using the front door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, New Mexico - Breaking out of prison can involve years of plotting and planning, but one New Mexico prisoner decided to walk out the front door.

An inmate in New Mexico in a holding cell decided to give that a try......and what do ya know?

"He essentially just walked out, pushed the gate open and continued walking," Juan Rios from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said.

Yeah, the inmate -- Raymond Lopez-- even found some regular clothes to put on, but he didn't have any shoes.

That led deputies to make a welfare stop for a barefoot man walking down the highway.

"You don't want to come back into Santa Fe? We can bring you in this way?" a deputy asked Lopez, seen on dashcam video.

"I'm alright..." he responded.

But the "Po-Po" offered to take him to a homeless shelter for some shoes -- and he hopped into the police cruiser.

But then, the cops got a little tip.

"They just put out an alert that somebody either escaped from the jail or escaped from the prison," a deputy informed Lopez.

"I didn't," he replied.

"That's not you?"

"No..."

Well, that led to Lopez being hauled right back to prison.

"I think the incident that occurred yesterday was unacceptable," State Corrections Secretary David Jablonski said.

Now, prisons across New Mexico are on lock down to review security measures and figure out how this could happen.

"And we'll determine proper discipline, if any, on staff that may be involved," Jablonski said.

Guess you can't blame Lopez for trying.

But it kinda goes to show: when one door opens......another one closes!