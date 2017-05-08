Pearland Ranked #1 for Worst Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas-- Buckle up and steer clear.

Pearland has claimed the number one title for having the Worst Drivers in Texas.

Quote Wizard Insurance said, Pearland wins first place for accidents and second for D.U.I's.

These drivers are too fast and furious, when it comes to racking up citations. Pearland residents have more traffic citations than any other city in Texas.

Houston is ranked number eleven on the list, while Irving came in at number two.

Regardless of the city we drive in remember safety should always come first.