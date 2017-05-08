Rockets rout the Spurs in Game 4

HOUSTON — The Rockets bounce back in a pivotal Game 4 win over the Spurs 125-104. Rockets guard Patrick Beverley played with a heavy heart learning that his grandfather passed away before the game.

With emotions running high, the Rockets got off to a fast start at the Toyota Center. Rockets star James Harden scored 28 points and Eric Gordon added 22. The Rockets never trailed, hitting 19 3-pointers through the night.

The real battle is Tuesday when Houston heads to San Antonio for Game 5.

Tip-off is at 7PM.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and Miami heat coach Erik Spoelstra were named co-recipients of the inaugural Michael H. Goldberg NBCA coach of the year award. The award is picked by all 30 NBA coaches.

The NBA coach of the year award that will be announced in June is selected by NBA media members.