Sally Yates testifies on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON-- Allegations surrounding President Trump's administration's alleged ties to Russia just won't go away.

Former acting Attorney General, Sally Yates spoke out Monday about Russia's interference.

"Russia will continue to develop capabilities to use against the United States and we need to be ready to meet those threats."

Yates was grilled by senators as part of the ongoing investigation.

Much of her long-awaited testimony is centered around fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Yates said she warned the trump and the White House about Flynn and his alleged ties to Russia.

"the underlying conduct that General Flynn had engaged in was problematic in and of itself," said Flynn.

This marked Yates first public appearance since being fired by President Trump for refusing to enforce the travel ban.