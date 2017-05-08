Subway shooting suspect has first day in court, judge denies bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Jeffrey Archangel made his first court appearance in district court Monday morning and maintained his innocence in the nationally publicized Subway robbery case.

Archangel turned himself in Friday with the help of community activist Quannel X.

Police believe Archangel, 25, was the trigger behind the robbery and murder of high school senior Javier Flores, 18, who was killed protecting his mother, which happened to be his co-worker.

It was the victim's mother who pointed out Archangel as her son's alleged killer.

Flores and his mom were about to close for the night when the robbery took place. Javier tried was trying to shield his mom when he was struck in the neck by a bullet.

Archangel was already facing charges for robbing a different Subway the same night that Flores was murdered.

Police always believed the two different Subway crimes were related and linked Archangel to both.

According to Quannel X, Archangel claims he was at a recording studio on February 22, when the robberies took place.

Archangel has been denied bond on the murder charge and remains behind bars.