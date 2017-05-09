A Finland brewery launches a 1,000 case of beer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOKIA, Finland - Beer lovers have a new reason to lift a glass.

A brewery in Finland that goes by the name, Nokian Panimo, is now offering a lot more than a six-pack to get your beer fix.

Introducing the new 1,000-pack.

This little brew pack comes conveniently packaged in five stacks of beer, 12 beers wide by 18 beers long.

This beer bundle doesn't come cheap.

The whole pack costs more than $2,300.

Apparently, this Finnish beer is putting all others to shame, but you might need a forklift next time you go pick up a pack.