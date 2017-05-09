Aaron Hernandez murder conviction vacated

(CNN) — A Massachusetts judge has ruled to vacate Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction after Hernandez’s suicide. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, just days after he was acquitted of double-murder charges in a separate case.
