Aaron Hernandez murder conviction vacated

Posted 10:31 AM, May 9, 2017, by

(CNN) — A Massachusetts judge has ruled to vacate Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction after Hernandez’s suicide. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, just days after he was acquitted of double-murder charges in a separate case.