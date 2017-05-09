An amusement park offers a “staged fight” service for men to impress their dates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSAKA, JAPAN -- At Hirakata Amusement Park in Osaka, Japan, you can hire fake bad guys to throw fake punches to impress a your date.

Yes, this is a actually a real-life service.

To make sure your rumble goes down without a hitch, the men are required to attend a class first.

Who knows? Maybe the fake feud will impress your date so much that it will score you a second date?

Unless your date finds out that the tough guy act was completely staged.

In which case, there is no amusement park to get you out of that mess.