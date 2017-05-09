Brother-in-law accused in alleged revenge murder appears in court

HOUSTON — The investigation into the gruesome, violent killing of a 23-year-old woman at her southwest Houston home has lead to an arrest. The Houston Police Department had quickly dismissed the victim’s incarcerated husband as a suspect in the murder and have turned their attention to the victim’s brother-in-law.

Moises Ayala is charged with capital murder in the slaying of Zuleika Hernandez. Prosecutors said the suspect was enraged after learning the victim played a part in his brother’s arrest and subsequent jailing.

Relatives found Hernandez in the bathroom of her residence in the 6600 block of Sherwood Drive near Alerta Street around 2 a.m. on April 24. Detectives said the family had to jump over the home’s padlocked fence in order to reach the victim.

“There’s clearly a lot of disruption. It’s a very violent scene,” Det. Fil Waters said. “Our victim was fighting, was trying to survive whatever attack that was upon her.”

Investigators said Hernandez was last seen the night of April 21 after driving up to the house in a black SUV between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Police said witnesses also saw a pickup truck in the driver way on the south side of the residence.

The victim was allegedly seen trying to get her dogs back into the yard before going inside the home. Police said the van left a short time after that.

In what detectives described as a “personal type of attack,” investigators found disturbing amounts of blood in multiple rooms of the house. Officers said it’s difficult to determine whether the victim was stabbed, shot or beaten at this point.

“Family members had not heard from her in two to three days, so in order to check on her welfare,” Waters said. “A couple of them came over here and found her deceased inside the residence.”

Police said the back door of the home was left open, suggesting the alleged killer escaped through the backyard of the house. The three dogs that live in the yard did not respond, Waters said it is possible the suspected attacker knew the victim.

The police department has also found the white 1999 F-350 with license plate number CYR-9260, which was reported missing from the scene. A business decal on the right rear end of the car reads: “Antonio Ayala Roofing.” The vehicle has damage to the hood and a large sticker on the rear window resembling an El Salvador flag with the numbers “503” on it.

The Houston Police Department released a similar image of the flag.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.