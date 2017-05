Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- We all have to go and most of us have gone outside.

Think about it?

Camping trips, beach, at a concert with a long restroom line, heck in your own backyard last night.

Sometimes ya just gotta go and nothing beats that kind of relief.

Now, when deciding whether or not to exercise outdoor pee privilege the law prohibiting such things still applies even when no one is around.

So keep it classy John or Jane Doe.