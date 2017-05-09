Got Shrimp? Celebrate National Shrimp Day with this delicious recipe

HOUSTON -- Wednesday, May 10th, is National Shrimp Day!
Commonly referred to as prawns outside of North America, The Oceanaire is celebrating by bringing in Colossal Prawns.
Jumbo, king, mega, colossal... whatever you call them, one thing is certain – they’re BIG in flavor. Distinctly firmer and meatier than cold water shrimp, Colossal Prawns begin the bite with a pleasant snap. The subsequent chew offers a creamy, buttery texture that is full of sweetness and packed with vitamins A and E.
Oceanaire's Executive Chef, Lawrence Kirkland joins EyeOpener's, Maggie Flecknoe with some shrimp talk.
He also shares his recipe for Colossal Prawn Scampi.
Try it out:
COLOSSAL PRAWN SCAMPI RECIPE: (Yield: 8 Giant Prawns)
Ingredients:
- Colossal Prawns; Head-On, U3 size, tail shells removed, leaving the tail on and cleaned – 8 ea
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 2 Tbsp
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Whole garlic cloves, crushed – 6 ea.
- Red Chiles, seeded and very thinly sliced – 1 oz.
- Lemon Juice – 1 Tbsp
- Scampi Butter
- Whole butter; unsalted – 6 oz
- Basil; fresh chopped – ¼ cup
- Garlic clove; minced – 2 ea
- Black pepper, cracked – 1 ½ Tbls.
- Salt – 3 tsp.
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 2 Tbsp
- Fresh Parsley, chopped – 1 Tbsp
- Salt and Pepper – To Taste
- Lemon, sliced in to wheels – 1 each
Procedure:
- Season the giant prawns with salt and pepper.
- Cook the giant prawns in olive oil on a large flattop griddle (La Plancha), or place on a hot grill. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, turning once.
- Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan, sauté slice crushed garlic cloves in olive oil until lightly browned and fragrant, add the sliced red chiles. Careful not to burn the garlic.
- Add the lemon juice and scampi butter and remove from the heat until the butter is melted and the sauce comes together.
- Toss the cooked prawns with the warm scampi butter sauce, allowing the prawns to baste in the sauce over medium heat for no longer than a minute.
- Add the second amount of Extra Virgin Olive Oil, chopped parsley and sliced lemons to the pan, toss all together until just warmed and season to taste.
- Serve on a warm platter, placing the shrimp down first and pouring the scampi butter sauce over the shrimp.
- Serve with lemon wedges and fresh parsley.