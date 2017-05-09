Got Shrimp? Celebrate National Shrimp Day with this delicious recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Wednesday, May 10th, is National Shrimp Day!

Commonly referred to as prawns outside of North America, The Oceanaire is celebrating by bringing in Colossal Prawns.

Jumbo, king, mega, colossal... whatever you call them, one thing is certain – they’re BIG in flavor. Distinctly firmer and meatier than cold water shrimp, Colossal Prawns begin the bite with a pleasant snap. The subsequent chew offers a creamy, buttery texture that is full of sweetness and packed with vitamins A and E.

Oceanaire's Executive Chef, Lawrence Kirkland joins EyeOpener's, Maggie Flecknoe with some shrimp talk.

He also shares his recipe for Colossal Prawn Scampi.

Try it out:

COLOSSAL PRAWN SCAMPI RECIPE: ( Yield: 8 Giant Prawns)

Ingredients:

Colossal Prawns; Head-On, U3 size, tail shells removed, leaving the tail on and cleaned – 8 ea

Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 2 Tbsp

Salt and Pepper to taste

Whole garlic cloves, crushed – 6 ea.

Red Chiles, seeded and very thinly sliced – 1 oz.

Lemon Juice – 1 Tbsp

Scampi Butter Whole butter; unsalted – 6 oz Basil; fresh chopped – ¼ cup Garlic clove; minced – 2 ea Black pepper, cracked – 1 ½ Tbls. Salt – 3 tsp.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil – 2 Tbsp

Fresh Parsley, chopped – 1 Tbsp

Salt and Pepper – To Taste

Lemon, sliced in to wheels – 1 each

Procedure: