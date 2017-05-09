Houston’s human trafficking strategy update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- A year after Mayor Turner announced his new human trafficking strategy, members of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee met to discuss the city's progress in fighting the major issue.

"We saw a 13 percent decrease in open locations, in locations that were not advertising sex for sale that once had. We've also seen a further increase in more and more parlors staying closed," said Minal Patel Davis, Special Advisor to the Mayor on Human Trafficking.

Human trafficking includes both sex and labor trafficking.

High risk businesses include nail salons, restaurants, landscaping and massage parlors.

City officials are now asking Houstonians to keep their eyes and ears open.

"It takes years of commitment from communities to say no more. Enough is enough, we're not gonna put up with it in our community," said Brenda Stardig, Council Member District A.

Together we can boot this backwards business out of our Bayou City!

To learn what signs of human trafficking you should be looking for, and additional information visit, http://humantraffickinghouston.org/