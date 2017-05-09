× HPD: Family survives home invasion that left 1 suspect dead, others injured

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a home invasion that left a father and son hospitalized, one suspect dead and a second suspect injured. Police said the men are possibly two of four men involved in the attack as officers continue to search for the remaining suspects.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said the call dropped around 4 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Crandon Street in northeast Houston. A resident said a man, a woman, the couple’s 19-year-old twin sons and 10-year-old daughter were inside when the men arrived at the house.

“When I first woke up, I didn’t know what was happening until I saw the man— and holding a gun to my mother’s head,” one of the sons said.

The teen said he did his best to comply with the group’s demands with hopes that no one would be hurt. According to investigators, the men pistol whipped the father and sons.

“I woke up,” the teen said. “I had my door locked because I’m used to having it locked. And then I heard a lot of screaming and shouting. And they yelled at me. If I didn’t open up the door, they were going to shoot my mom.”

According to the teen, the men grabbed several shoes from a rack in his room and used the strings to tie-up him and the other family members. He claims his sister was tied to a chair.

Investigators said a neighbor heard the commotion and rushed to house with a firearm in hand. The neighbor — who the teen identified as his uncle — came into the house and confronted the men after seeing the suspects beating the father in the backyard.

Crowson said their was an exchange of gunfire, during which three of the men tried to escape. Investigators said the neighbor saw the men jumping over the fence.

When police arrived, officers found one suspect dead and another in hiding with a non-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The mother, daughter and second son were not injured. The father and other sons injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects or with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.